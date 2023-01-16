Yomi Casual Breaks Silence on Gay Allegations, Places Heavy Curses on Folks Including Himself

Olorunyomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has finally responded to the rumour that sent the internet into an overdrive during the course of last week.

The Lagos-based clothier and married father of two, took to his Instagram page to break his silence on allegations that he is homosexual and was caught pants down with a comedian in his office.

Taking a cue from his wife, Grace who had earlier taken to social media to defend him, in a lengthy post, Yomi Casual called the news mere fabrications borne out of envy, jealousy, wickedness and insecurity.

He went ahead to lay heavy curses on himself, stating that these will come to pass if the rumour is true. However, if it is a lie, then the curses and some more will befall the peddlers of the malicious and salacious gossip.

