Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yomi Casual Breaks Silence on Gay Allegations, Places Heavy Curses on Folks Including Himself

Celebrity

Olorunyomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has finally responded to the rumour that sent the internet into an overdrive during the course of last week.

The Lagos-based clothier and married father of two, took to his Instagram page to break his silence on allegations that he is homosexual and was caught pants down with a comedian in his office.

Taking a cue from his wife, Grace who had earlier taken to social media to defend him, in a lengthy post, Yomi Casual called the news mere fabrications borne out of envy, jealousy, wickedness and insecurity.

He went ahead to lay heavy curses on himself, stating that these will come to pass if the rumour is true. However, if it is a lie, then the curses and some more will befall the peddlers of the malicious and salacious gossip.

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

0
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Celebrity

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

0
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Celebrity

Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

0
Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.
Celebrity

AY Makun Celebrates ‘Long Awaited’ Daughter, Ayomide as She Clocks 1

0
Children really do grow up very fast as AY Makun's baby girl, Ayomide is a year old already.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

0
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Celebrity

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

0
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Celebrity

Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

0
Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.
Celebrity

AY Makun Celebrates ‘Long Awaited’ Daughter, Ayomide as She Clocks 1

0
Children really do grow up very fast as AY Makun's baby girl, Ayomide is a year old already.
Celebrity

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Reveals Husband Ebuka Hosted Premiere of Big Brother Titans While Extremely Sick

0
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is so proud of her husband for his work ethic and professionalism even in the face if ill health.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Read more

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Read more

Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: