Elizabeth John has shared one of the worst mistakes a person can make in his/her life.

The former beauty queen, designer and now estranged wife of filmmaker Yomi Black, took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts.

Elizabeth John advised folks not to give in to the pressure by society or others to rush into marriage. She noted that marrying wrong is one of the worst mistakes a person can make in life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...