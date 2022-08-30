Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yolanda Okereke Celebrates Late Husband, Karibi Fubara on First Posthumous Birthday

Yolanda Okereke is not letting the day pass without celebrating her late husband, Karibi Fubara who would have been a year older today.

The ace Nollywood stylist took to her Instagram page to share a video of the actor as she dedicated her post to him.

Yolanda shared that she’s happy her late husband is in a good place filled with so much joy and probably dancing to Bobby Brown’s Every Little Step.

She added that she’s isn’t sad as she has found gift in her pain and cannot wait to share with the rest of the world.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me. Thank you for making me a better person. Happy birthday my baby boy. Chief Black lives on,” she wrote.

 

