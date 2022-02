Yolanda Okereke is bidding her late husband of over three years, Karibi Fubara farewell as he’s finally laid to rest.

The week long activities of the final rites of the late actor who lost the battle to cancer on December 15, 2021, finally came to a head on Friday, February 11.

Okereke took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself and her actor husband from their wedding day.

She captioned the sweet shot,

“Soar with the angels. Bara And Bambi. #HesAlive”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...