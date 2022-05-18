Yo Gotti Spends $1.2 Million on Rolls Royces for His Birthday

Yo Gotti is living the life he wants!

The rapper jas just turned a year older, and to celebrate it, he has gone ahead to fulfil the promise he made to himself one year ago: to “spend at least a million on my birthday” every year.”

Last year, he spent $1.1 million on some watches. In 2020, he bought a $180,000 turquoise Richard Mille watch, as well as a matching fleet of vehicles.

Now, he has just bought a pair of Roll Royces adorned in customized yellow drip. “1.2 Million in Gifts 🎁 I Fell in Luv with Twins 👯‍♀️ 🖤💛,” he wrote on his Instagram. “This how we doing this shit. We cleaning in this motherfucker… Y’all know how we do this shit in here. Shoutout to everybody who put us in this position.”

Check him out.

