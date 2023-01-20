Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Pack on PDA After Going Public With Relationship

Lifestyle

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made another public appearance after making their relationship open.

The duo showed up at the Grizzlies’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they sat courtside in Gotti’s hometown of Memphis.

A source told TMZ “things are going extremely well for them as a couple, and she even got to meet some of his friends during their trip back to Gotti’s home turf.”

And this comes after Simmons and Gotti confirmed their relationship with a romantic photo shoot on New Year’s Eve. Days later, Angela took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her new love. “Happier than I ever been,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Now, they are attending games.

Check them out:

Latest

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Wedding Gave Her a ‘Little PTSD’ After Failed Former Engagement

0
Jennifer Lopez has talked about the stress she dealt...
Celebrity

Young Thug Allegedly Accepts Percocet From Co-Defendant in Courtroom

0
A video has surfaced showing the moment Young Thug...
Uncategorized

Are you currently Hooking Up or Dating?

0
If you should be in your very early 20s,...
Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Wedding Gave Her a ‘Little PTSD’ After Failed Former Engagement

0
Jennifer Lopez has talked about the stress she dealt...
Celebrity

Young Thug Allegedly Accepts Percocet From Co-Defendant in Courtroom

0
A video has surfaced showing the moment Young Thug...
Uncategorized

Are you currently Hooking Up or Dating?

0
If you should be in your very early 20s,...
Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Wedding Gave Her a ‘Little PTSD’ After Failed Former Engagement

ADANNE -
Jennifer Lopez has talked about the stress she dealt with while preparing for her wedding to Ben Affleck. The actress-singer shared this on Jimmy Kimmel...
Read more

Young Thug Allegedly Accepts Percocet From Co-Defendant in Courtroom

ADANNE -
A video has surfaced showing the moment Young Thug allegedly accepted drugs from a co-defendant in the courtroom. This was shared by WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden,...
Read more

Are you currently Hooking Up or Dating?

Emmanuel Offor -
If you should be in your very early 20s, then chances are you've not ever been asked on a proper big date. In case...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: