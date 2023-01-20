Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Pack on PDA After Going Public With Relationship

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made another public appearance after making their relationship open.

The duo showed up at the Grizzlies’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they sat courtside in Gotti’s hometown of Memphis.

A source told TMZ “things are going extremely well for them as a couple, and she even got to meet some of his friends during their trip back to Gotti’s home turf.”

And this comes after Simmons and Gotti confirmed their relationship with a romantic photo shoot on New Year’s Eve. Days later, Angela took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her new love. “Happier than I ever been,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Now, they are attending games.

Check them out:

