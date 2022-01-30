Singer Yinka Davies Speaks on Losing Her Son on Anniversary of His Death

Yinka Davies has described what it feels like to lose her son on the first anniversary of his death.

The singer, actress and voice coach who went through that dreadful experience on January 29, 2021, spoke on coping with her grief in an interview with Sunday Scoop.

She described the experience as tough but noted that she was glad that her Jeremiah lived a fulfilled life despite bowing to death at the age of 27.

“We are having his memorial today (January 29). It is a year today since we lost him. It has been a blessing and we thank God for grace to have fathered and mothered such a beautiful boy. It was tough but I thank God he lived (a fulfilled life).”

Yinka Davies also touched on her career and maintaining a trim figure over the decades. Speaking on her beauty routine, the actress said,

“We are blessed. I don’t have any special beauty tips to look ageless. The journey (in the entertainment industry) has been good and crazy but I thank God. He has been good to me and I can’t complain. This is a gift we can’t lay claim to, except to be grateful.”

