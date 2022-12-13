Yinka Ayefele Marks 25th Anniversary of Accident that Left Him Paralysed

Yinka Ayefele has more than enough reasons to be grateful and has enjoined others to join him.

The ‘Tungba’ gospel singer and businessman, took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 12, to mark the 25th anniversary of the accident that left home paralysed and wheel-chair bound.

Sharing several photos from the scene of the accident which took place on December 12, 1997, Ayefele wrote,

“Its (sic) exactly 25 years ago today…Just keep thanking God on my behalf… It was on the 12th of December 1997. My turning point… I shall forever be grateful to the owner of my destiny.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...