Yetunde Kuti Shares Sultry Photo to Wish Husband, Seun a Happy Birthday

Seun Kuti is 39 years old today, January 11 and no one is as happy as his wife, Yetunde Kuti.

The chef and mother of one wished her husband a happy birthday with a cute message on her Instagram, stating that her man has finished her with love.

Yetunde posted a sultry photo of the couple with Seun licking on her shoulders and captioned it,

“Happy birthday my darling husband. This year ehn! I am short of words because you have finished me with so much love that I can’t begin to write how you make me feel. I’ll just laugh with all the wonderful memories. I love you now and forever my king. Thanks for being great at everything and for rocking my world always.”

