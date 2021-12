Yemi Alade is back with another fire video.

The iconic singer has shared the visuals of her new single, “Fire,” off her Queen Don Come album. This video was directed by Ovie and produced by her longtime business partner, Taiye Aliyu.

This heartwarming hit comes at the right time – the end of the year – when fans new a bubbly tune to usher them into the new year.

See the video:

