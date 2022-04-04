Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeMusic
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Yemi Alade Reveals Reason Angelique Kidjo Beat Wizkid and Others at Grammys

Yemi Alade is a Grammy Award winner courtesy of her feature on the song, ‘Dignity’,the lead single on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album which won Best World Music at the just concluded award ceremony.

Though a lot of Nigerians are pained by this development seeing as Kidjo beat Nigeria’s favourite, Wizkid in that category, Yemi is offering reasons why this happened.

The singer who is still reveling in the congratulatory messages trailing her Grammy win retweeted some facts about the Best World Music category at the Grammys and why Kidjo’s album deserved the win over Wizkid’s ‘Essence’.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: