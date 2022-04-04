Yemi Alade Reveals Reason Angelique Kidjo Beat Wizkid and Others at Grammys

Yemi Alade is a Grammy Award winner courtesy of her feature on the song, ‘Dignity’,the lead single on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album which won Best World Music at the just concluded award ceremony.

Though a lot of Nigerians are pained by this development seeing as Kidjo beat Nigeria’s favourite, Wizkid in that category, Yemi is offering reasons why this happened.

The singer who is still reveling in the congratulatory messages trailing her Grammy win retweeted some facts about the Best World Music category at the Grammys and why Kidjo’s album deserved the win over Wizkid’s ‘Essence’.

Angelique Kidjo dropped an Album which the headline song talked about the dangers of climate change induced disasters (that the west is worried about) and how it will impact Africa more but you are wondering why she won a Grammy for THAT body of work? Stop playing. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) April 3, 2022

