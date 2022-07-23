Yemi Alade Reportedly Denied Canadian Visa Over Fears She Won’t Return Back to Nigeria

Yemi Alade has reportedly been denied Visa to Canada for financial reasons and over fears that she will stay back in the country.

Le Devoir, the French-language newspaper published in Montreal and distributed in Quebec and throughout Canada, reports that the songstress will be unable to perform at a festival’s final closing concert on Sunday, July 24.

The 33-year-old singer is said to have been scheduled as one of the headliners of the Festival international Nuits d’Afrique.

Speaking on this development, Suzanne Rousseau, the festival co-founder, said the visa denial was due to “financial reasons, and for fears that the group wouldn’t leave Canada.”

Rousseau also lamented that the process of applying for a visitor’s visa has been difficult for “at least five years.”

“Finally, we got an answer saying the musicians were refused, saying they have to guarantee that they have enough financial means that will make them go back to their country,” she said.

Yemi Alade is yet to publicly comment on the situation.

