Yemi Alade is considering a career change thanks to Blac Chyna’s multi million dollar payday.

The singer announced that she is considering becoming a content creator on the adult app, OnlyFans.

Her announcement comes after Blac Chyna was named the highest earner on the app for 2021, raking in as much as $20 Million per month.

“I’m thinking of this OnlyFans oooo,” Yemi Alade tweeted.

I'm thinking 🤔 of this onlyfans oooo — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) September 5, 2022

