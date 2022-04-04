Yemi Alade Celebrates Earning a Grammy Nod Courtsey of Angelique Kidjo’s Best Global Music Album

Congratulations to Yemi Alade!

The singer has taken to her social media to thank fans who are wishing her well after she won the Grammy Award courtesy of Angelique Kidjo’s album, Mother Nature which won the Best Global Music Album at this year’s Grammys.

Recall that Kidjo beat the likes of Wizkid and Femi and Made Kuti to win the prestigious award last night.

Yemi Alade sent a shout-out to Kidjo who acknowledged her and Burna Boy during her speech for their contributions to the album. Now, she is thanking fans for celebrating with her.

See her post:

You can't understand greatness! It is for your admiration not your approval — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) April 3, 2022

