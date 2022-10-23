Sunday, October 23, 2022
YCee Opens Up About Almost Losing His Brother to a Heart Condition

Ycee has taken to his Twitter to share the story of how he almost lost his brother, and how it took the intervention of a hospital in Lagos to save him.

“Around this time last week my elder brother had just woken up and was complaining about stomach pains which we’d initially thought to have been regular food poisoning. Imagine my shock to find out his BP had gotten so high that his heart had expanded. His BP got as high as 260,” he said.

He added that he took the brother to a hospital for medical care but almost lost him because the hospital couldn’t fix the situation. “Luckily my manager suggested a hospital in v.i called UNITED HEARTS,” he said.

He continued, “I know we always hear stories about the nightmares of Nigerian hospitals but I just want to spread the word and thank the staff involved with my brother’s treatment at UNITED HEARTS hospital for saving my brother’s life. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND.”

See his tweets:

