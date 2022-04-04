Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE

Latest Posts

YCee Joins Nigerians in Calling Out Trolls Who Insulted Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win

Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammys last night and while many people celebrated the legend, some trolls decided to disrespect her because Wizkid lost.

And many Nigerians, including rapper YCee, are not happy with this development.

“We’re all gutted 100% but you can’t be born in the 90s talmbout “who listens to Angelique Kidjo” AGOLO is deep in your childhood memories bro! Stop playing,” said rapper YCee.

And many others have joined their voices together to set the records straight.

See the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: