YCee Joins Nigerians in Calling Out Trolls Who Insulted Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win

Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammys last night and while many people celebrated the legend, some trolls decided to disrespect her because Wizkid lost.

And many Nigerians, including rapper YCee, are not happy with this development.

“We’re all gutted 100% but you can’t be born in the 90s talmbout “who listens to Angelique Kidjo” AGOLO is deep in your childhood memories bro! Stop playing,” said rapper YCee.

And many others have joined their voices together to set the records straight.

See the reactions:

We’re all gutted 100% but you can’t be born in the 90s talmbout “who listens to Angelique Kidjo”

AGOLO is deep in your childhood memories bro! Stop playing 😂⚡️ — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) April 4, 2022

It’s sad Angelique Kidjo locked her IG comment section because some Wizkid fans were calling her names. — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) April 4, 2022

When Burna Boy lost to Angelique Kidjo, Outsiders didn't go and insult her in her comments, she didn't have to lock her IG comments. You people have no shame. Bunch of fools — L janet (@Menajanet27) April 4, 2022

A lot of people don't know the global reputation of Angelique Kidjo. In 2006, I was in graduate school in a small town in America, and she easily filled a concert hall in the town with 20,000 fans. This was not NY, LA or London. It was Columbia, Mo. Ms. Kidjo is a legend. — Dr. Tayo Oyedeji (@tayooye) April 4, 2022

If Angelique Kidjo had dropped an album and was nominated, she still woulda won the Grammy ahead of Burnaboy last year. That we don’t listen to her doesn’t mean she isn’t popular. She’s been bagging the award since 1991 yo! — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) April 3, 2022

We grew up on Angélique Kidjo. She’s still outside… creating, casually legend’ing and embracing the yout dem. Respect. — M.anifest – Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) April 3, 2022

We can cry for Wizkid, but make nobody insult Angelique Kidjo. That legend is African music aristocracy. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) April 3, 2022

“Who listens to Angelique Kidjo” Nigerians abeg now, there are 195 countries in the world. Music doesn’t begin and end with your country 😂. — O.A💫 (@SeniormanOA) April 3, 2022

Angelique Kidjo made #Dignity with Yemi Alade and dedicated it to Nigerians who lost their lives at the Lekki tollgate. The song is the lead single for the #MotherNature and today it has won #GRAMMYs. You all are just getting pained. She is a legend and she knows her onions. pic.twitter.com/x5v7ymXhs0 — PapiWater (@_Papiwater) April 3, 2022

Show as much support to Angelique Kidjo as you can today. And let her know you are Nigerian. She identifies with us and is indeed us. Don’t let her remember this win as only being defined by the toxicity from the congenital idiots taking over her timelines. Spread love ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdrn60nOAg — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 4, 2022

Last night my generation(some) trolled this Mama, Angelique Kidjo has been in this field since 1990, had many L after series of nominations, she won her first Grammy in 2008 Y’all that disrespected this African Queen all because of your fav deserve to be jailed, LEGEND 🖤✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/o4SXV3DVXg — 𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕥𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕨𝕒 🛸 (@aa_adetomiwa) April 4, 2022

