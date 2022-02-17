YBNL’s Asake Drops New EP, “Ololade Asake” – STREAM

After creating a buzz with new single “Omo Ope” Featuring Olamide and “Mr Money,” rising YBNL singer Asake relea ses anticipated new EP, “Ololade Asake”.

Like most, Asake’s musical journey started in childhood as a member of a dancing group. He began writing music in the university and recorded his first single “Lady” which earned him popularity on social media and drew the attention of celebrities like Broda Shagi, Falz and others.

The EP’s release is paired with Asake’s new video for “Omo Ope,” Featuring Olamide the pr oject’s favorite song. The song is produced by Magicsticks and Directed by Kine.

Ololade Asake” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

