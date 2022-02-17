Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

YBNL’s Asake Drops New EP, “Ololade Asake” – STREAM

After creating a buzz with new single “Omo Ope” Featuring Olamide and “Mr Money,” rising YBNL singer Asake releases anticipated new EP, “Ololade Asake”.

Like most, Asake’s musical journey started in childhood as a member of a dancing group. He began writing music in the university and recorded his first single “Lady” which earned him popularity on social media and drew the attention of celebrities like Broda ShagiFalz and others. 

The EP’s release is paired with Asake’s new video for “Omo Ope,” Featuring Olamide the project’s favorite songThe song is produced by Magicsticks and Directed by Kine.

Ololade Asake is available on all digital streaming platforms.

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: