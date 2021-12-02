Yaya Toure joins Conte at Tottenham

Former Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure, has joined the coaching crew of English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Toure, a four-time African Player of the Year winner, is spending a couple of days this week with Spurs’ academy staff and players as he works towards his UEFA A Licence coaching badge, sponsored by the Welsh FA, Football London reports.

The Ivory Coast legend was in a Tottenham tracksuit at the club’s Hotspur Way training on Wednesday, training the youth team.

The 38-year-old currently lives in London and he is believed to be open to extending his stay with Tottenham’s development groups as he works with academy manager Dean Rastrick and head of academy coaching Chris Powell.

Toure had been gaining coaching experience in Russia this year.

One of the most decorated midfielders of his era, Toure won three Premier League titles during his time at Man City.

He also won the Champions League and two La Liga titles during his stint at Barcelona.

