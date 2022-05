Major congratulations to the class of 2022 and Yara Shahidi who are the newest set of graduates.

The ‘Grownish’ actress announced that she has graduated from the prestigious ivy league institution; Harvard University.

Yara posted photos of herself dress on her graduation gear on her Instagram page and captioned it,

“Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate. #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeDC4hxA3-s/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...