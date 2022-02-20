Yahoo Boys’ must be brilliant, we need to redirect their thinking positively — Gov Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki says internet fraudsters popularly referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ must be very brilliant to dupe people and their brilliance can be redirected to a better cause.

The governor said this on Friday at a town hall meeting on Edo State Education Policy.

According to the governor, instead of condemning cyber fraud, the root cause should be addressed just like in the case of human trafficking.

“I am concerned. Cyber fraud and Yahoo culture are big issues. I am calling on everyone to please send as much information as you can to my office. On Monday, I am going to see the Chairman of EFCC. I am not condemning those involved. There must be a reason why that culture has become so prolific in Edo State. We must find the root cause and address them as we did in the days of trafficking.

“Let’s see how we can correct it because these children must be very brilliant. The kind of things they do, how they hack into other people’s accounts. How do we re-direct that thinking into something more positive?.”

Governor Obaseki while seeking re-election two years ago disclosed plans to train repentant internet fraudsters otherwise called ‘yahoo boys’ on advanced Information and Communication Technology as well as other vocational skills in his proposed technology park in the state.

