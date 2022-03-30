Yahoo Boy’s mother bags 5 years over N91m fraud

Debest Osarumwense has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in Benin, the Edo State capital.

She is the mother of Endurance Osarumwense, an alleged internet fraudster, also known as ‘Yahoo boy.

Justice M. S. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Benin delivered judgment on Tuesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted her on a one-count charge for aiding her son.

The woman was found guilty of receiving N91,296,150 “being proceeds of his criminal activities.”

The judge convicted and sentenced Debest after she pleaded guilty upon arraignment by the anti-graft agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...