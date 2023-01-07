Search
Emmanuel Offor
Yahoo Boys: ‘Check your past’ – Atiku slams Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu lacked the moral standard to reform Yahoo Boys.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment that he would convert Yahoo Boys into technology experts if elected president, Atiku said his APC counterpart needs medical attention.

Tinubu had pledged to create a technology hub for Yahoo boys if he wins the February presidential election.

The APC flag bearer promised to create industrial and technology hubs that would make the youths become instruments for development.

He disclosed this during his campaign rally in Benin City, Edo State.

Reacting to his comment, Atiku said Tinubu, with his past baggage, lacked the ground to reform Yahoo Boys.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Tinubu should explain his past before attempting to reform Yahoo Boys.

A statement by Shaibu reads partly: “Bola Tinubu, produced another comedy skit at the APC Presidential rally in Benin City on Thursday when he promised to turn ‘the so-called Yahoo boys in Edo State to “experts in manufacturing and creation of chips that din dasan dadauga.’

“Had it been he was addressing a Christian congregation we could have assumed that he was speaking in tongues but this was a campaign rally where he was supposed to have sold his candidacy to the millions of youths suffering from unemployment under the disease called the APC?

“Instead he elected to refer to the young people of Edo state as Yahoo boys and fraudsters.

“Tinubu’s daily gaffes are evidence that he has no business going to Aso Rock Presidential Villa but he should rather be seeking urgent medical attention.”

