Yahaya Bello under fire for splashing N100m for APC forms

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid N100 million for the purchase of the forms to contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Director Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Yemi Kolapo, Governor Bello was the first aspirant to officially buy the form, adding that the Kogi governor “is not known for betrayal.”

Since the announcement, Nigerians have taken to social media to express what they feel over the Governor’s purchase of the N100 million naira presidential forms.

A Twitter user said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should investigate some politicians who could afford such a huge amount to buy forms while some Nigerians remained hungry.

“EFCC, aren’t all these people supposed to be investigated? Why aren’t you people looking into it? Nigeria is for us all, no point why a man feeds a day and others could steal N100m to buy form. THIS IS UNFAIR, HONESTLY NOT FAIR,” @afolabi_kolajo remarked.

A Facebook user, Ademola Adegoke also said, “If our EFCC are ready to tackle corruption, they should go after any candidate that buys the nomination form for 100m. At least the person should be able to explain where he got the 100m.”

Another Twitter user, @GodwinOdiko said, “Where did he see N100 million as governor to be able to purchase the form?”

@I_Am_Ilemona wondered how Bello whose administration owed salaries and pensions “found N100m to buy APC’s presidential forms.”

Kalu Idika said, “Evidently, political setting in Nigeria is a showroom of wickedness, corruption and abuse of power and office where the poor masses are quick-driven into believing politicians. You can’t pay salaries, you can’t provide social amenities but can buy form to be voted for.”

Eden Samuel wrote, “Someone that can not pay civil servants in his state? Who did this to us? Can’t God show us mercy? I know God will have mercy on us and heal this land from evil and wicked politicians.”

DailyTrust

