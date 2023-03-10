Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Xi begins historic third term as Chinese leader

News

China’s leader Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term as president from the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

It follows a consolidation of power that has made Mr Xi, 69, China’s most dominant leader in recent history.

In the Chinese system of governance, the functions of the president are largely ceremonial.

Mr Xi’s power comes from him being General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Confirmation of his third term as president had been widely expected. The naming of a new premier and various ministers in the coming days is considered more important.

The new appointees are all expected to be Xi Jinping loyalists. This includes Li Qiang, who is tipped to serve as Mr Xi’s number two.

Mr Xi has solidified his rule as China reopens from his bruising zero-Covid policy that has fuelled anti-government protests.

The so-called Two Sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) this week is closely watched as it provides a glimpse into China’s direction in the coming years.

Since Mao Zedong, leaders in China had been limited to two terms in office. When Mr Xi had this restriction changed in 2018, it transformed him into a figure with a reach not seen since Chairman Mao.

Latest

News

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has...
Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has...
Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...
Lifestyle

BBTitans: Biggie dissolves pairs as game gets hotter

0
Last week on the Big Brother Titan Show was...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has mocked the campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over...
Read more

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the purported endorsement of Labour Party Governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour...
Read more

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

Emmanuel Offor -
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA Chapter, has kick-started a global campaign against the declaration of All progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: