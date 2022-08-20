WWTBAM: Deepening Knowledge, Providing Entertainment

BLK Hut Media, Producers of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM)TV Game Show on Tuesday, said the TV Show is deepening knowledge and providing entertainment to the Nigerian audience.

Since the return of the Show in March 2022, WWTBAM has reclaimed its position as the flagship TV game show in Nigeria, providing entertainment while educating and enlightening the public and adding to the knowledge economy.

The Show which currently airs on Sundays on 3 Africa Magic channels, TVC, ONTV, VIEWS Channel, STV Network, and also on NTA from Monday, is hosted by Frank Edoho, a popular Nigerian Media Personality. The show provides participants with the chance to compete for the grand prize of N20 million weekly starting with the preliminary round termed Fastest Finger First.

According to the Executive producer and CEO of BLK Hut Media, Hakeem Condotti “since the return of the Show, it has captured TV audience from far and wide with its exciting and educating episodes. The show has also witnessed formidable participants, who have demonstrated a deep wealth of knowledge, depth, and the uncommon ability to take on challenges with courage. And this sits at the core of the company’s objectives” The Executive producer appreciates the Nigerian audience for keeping faith with the show, which it described as the one-stop television show for education and entertainment.

“We are delighted by the reception and acceptance that the show has received among the Nigerian audience, from all parts of the country, young and old, men and women alike. We are also very delighted that our show continues to bring individuals, families, and even the entire country together, at this critical time.”

It will be recalled that in May 2022, WWTBAM showed a 4-part Special edition tagged “Who Deserves To Be A Millionaire” a special edition that featured Celebrities, Non-Governmental Organizations, and Children.

The Special Show featured Celebrities, such as Kiki Omelli and Titi Oyinsanwho played for the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, and won the sum of N2Million,Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz who played for The Heart of Gold foundation won a sum of N2Million, which was subsequently doubled to N4Million.

n the Children’s Special, Onyiyechi Ajana and Grace Osagie won N2Millionin scholarships, while Ivanna Eric Egbezor and Jason Ayooluwa also won N1Million in scholarships, among other participants.

While restating its commitment to impact and value addition, the company said it will continue to work to ensure that the show continues to deliver on its expectation, while expanding its reach and outlook and creating value for its stakeholders and sponsors.

Since its re-entry into the Nigerian television scene, the show appears weekly on Twitter trend, a testament to its popularity and acceptance across the board.

