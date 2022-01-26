Wednesday, January 26, 2022
WurlD Drops New Music, “Let You Down”

WurlD has dropped a new single, his first for 2022, titled “Let You Down.”

This track comes from his album, “My WorlD With U,” which is set for release on the 11th of March.

Listen to the P Prime produced track below:

