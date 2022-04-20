Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are Going on a Joint Tour!

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have joined forces for a tour around North America, starting this summer.
Recall that Nas released his latest album, Magic, with Hit Boy last year. And also, Wu-Tang’s classic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently archived in the Library of Congress.
Now, they are all working together and fans are super pleased about this.
Check out the itinerary for New York below.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas:
08-30 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09-01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09-02 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09-03 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
09-04 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
09-07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
09-08 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
09-09 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
09-10 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09-13 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
09-14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09-16 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
09-17 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
09-20 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
09-21 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-22 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
09-24 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09-25 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09-26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09-29 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
09-30 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
10-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
10-02 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
10-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl