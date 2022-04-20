Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are Going on a Joint Tour!

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have joined forces for a tour around North America, starting this summer.

Recall that Nas released his latest album, Magic, with Hit Boy last year. And also, Wu-Tang’s classic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently archived in the Library of Congress.

Now, they are all working together and fans are super pleased about this.

Check out the itinerary for New York below.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas:

08-30 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09-01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09-02 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09-03 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

09-04 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

09-07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

09-08 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

09-09 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

09-10 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

09-13 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

09-14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09-16 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

09-17 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09-20 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

09-21 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

09-22 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

09-24 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-25 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09-26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09-29 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

09-30 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10-02 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

10-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...