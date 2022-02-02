Famous Writer Roxane Gay Removes Podcast From Spotify Amid Misinformation Row

Roxane Gay has joined the artists pulling their project from Spotify, and this comes after legendary singer Neil Young asked the streamer to choose between him and Joe Rogan.

Recall that Young wrote a letter to his management team and record label demanding that they remove his music from Spotify because of popular conservative podcaster, Joe Rogan, who uses his massive platform to share misinformation about the COVID-19.

“I first learned of this problem by reading that 200 plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in Spotify programming. Most of the listeners hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID information on Spotify are 24 years old, impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth. These young people believe Spotify would never present grossly unfactual information. They unfortunately are wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.,” he wrote.

Well, Spotify chose Rogan and deleted Neil Young’s music, stirring major conversations on social media, with legendary singer Joni Mitchells ordering the streamer to also remove her music.

Now, Roxane Gay has removed her podcast from the platform. “It won’t move any sort of needle but I removed my podcast from Spotify. That’s all there really is to say about that. Onward,” she wrote.

It won't move any sort of needle but I removed my podcast from Spotify. That's all there really is to say about that. Onward. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 1, 2022

