Writer E. Jean Carroll Sues Donald Trump for Defamation and Battery

E. Jean Carroll is finally taking legal measures against Donald Trump.

The former columnist had accused the former presiden of sexual assault and is now suing for the a second time.

According to the Associated Press, Carroll filed the civil lawsuit electronically on Thanksgiving Day, shortly after New York’s Adult Survivors Act went into effect. The law, reports say, allows sexual assault survivors to take legal action against their abusers between Nov. 24, 2022-Nov. 24, 2023, even after the Statute of Limitations expired.

Carroll’s media drama started in 2019 after she accused Trump of sexual assault in her book, in which she said he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump denied the claims in an interview with The Hill.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type,” Trump said. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK? … I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...