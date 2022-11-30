Wow! Native doctor shoots client dead

Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested a native doctor, Odoh Emmanuel, for shooting and killing one of his clients, Onunze Benedict, while attempting to test the bullet-repelling charms he had allegedly prepared for him.

The incident happened in Umuaram Village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, TheNation reports.

It was gathered that the victim, who hailed from Eha-Amufu, had approached the native doctor to prepare the charm for him.

The 23-year-old native doctor decided to test the potency of the charm on his client, who died instantly after receiving the gunshots.

Enugu Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe (DSP) said: “On 16/11/2022 around 11pm, Police Operatives serving in Isi-Uzo Police Division of the Command, arrested Odoh Emmanuel (male and a native doctor) aged 23, of Umuaram Village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo LGA, for shooting and murdering his adult male client, one Onunze Benedict, of Eha-Amufu community in the same LGA.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to having used a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and murder the said victim in his shrine at the mentioned location while testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him. The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu,” he said.

Ndukwe also added that the police operatives of the state also arrested sixteenth additional criminal suspects, including one female, for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, truck snatching, abduction and unlawful possession of firearms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...