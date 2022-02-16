Wow! Abuja beggar detained after being caught with N500,000, $100

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested a beggar, Hadiza Ibrahim, with cash sums of N500,000 and $100.

The spokesperson for the FCTA Social and Development Secretariat, Shaka Sunday, confirmed that the woman was in the agency’s custody at the Bwari Area Council.

Sunday explained that the beggar was yet to explain how she came about the money that was in her possession.

“We caught the woman with $100 and N500,000. The lady is still in our centre in Bwari. She is undergoing profiling because she has not been able to give us all the relevant information and how she came about the money,” he said.

