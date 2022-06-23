Worldcup 2022: Qatar bans sex, public drinking for players, fans

The Asian country of Qatar has banned parties, public drinking and sex between unmarried partners during the Worldcup that will be staged in the country in November.

The State of Qatar has a longstanding ban on sex between unmarried people and public consumption of alcohol, which is in line with its Sharia beliefs, and those who violate the ban face up to seven years in prison.

The country plans to enforce the ban and not exclude foreign football fans who would be in the country for the duration of the tournament.

Drinking and partying after matches, which frequently occurs in other locations, is also strictly prohibited, the police said. “There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared,” they noted.

According to foreign media Daily Star, the country has no plans to relax the laws for the purpose of the Mundial.

“Sex is very much off the menu unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared,” a police source added was quoted as stating.

Apart from a law against drinking in public and sex between unmarried people, Qatar also forbids anyone from being publicly intoxicated. Public display of affection between men and women, even if married, is also a crime, and one should not be caught wearing revealing clothing in public.

“With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans,” a source said.

Although FIFA has stated that “all are welcome” at the tournament, there have been growing speculations this might not be the case with Qatar’s tough regulations. Earlier, the country had announced that same-sex couples and display of insignia related to the LGBTQ+ movement remained banned. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, had stated that “The safety and security of every fan is of the utmost importance to us.” The FIFA World Cup is set to take place from November 21 to December 18. The event will see the participation of 32 countries, including Qatar and five African representatives. Nigeria will not feature at the mundial over inability to qualify for the tourney.

