World leaders welcome Macron’s re-election

World leaders rushed to congratulate France President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections Sunday.

Here are some of the main reactions:

“I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation,” tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We can count on France for five more years,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden tweeted, “France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges.

“I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Macron.

“We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring Alliance and friendship,” he wrote.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said French voters “have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France “one of our closest and most important allies” and said he looked forward “to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has spoken with Macron several times since Russia’s invasion on February 24, called Macron a “true friend of Ukraine.”

“I wish him further success for the sake of the (French) people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving together towards new common victories,” he wrote in both Ukrainian and French.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in a telegram: “I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

China President Xi Jinping said he would “like to continue working with President Macron to maintain diplomatic relations based on independence, mutual understanding, foresight and mutual benefit,” according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.

