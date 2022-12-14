World Cup: We are all Moroccans – Oby Ezekwesili declares

Ahead of Morocco’s historic semi-final match against the France team, the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called for support for the North African team.

Ezekwesili made the call on Wednesday in a post via her verified Twitter handle.

She said all other African countries are also Moroccans, even beyond the field of football.

She wrote, “We are all Moroccans and playing on that pitch in Doha @ #FIFAWorldCup today.

“For as long as you can check up the map of the world and find the country called Morocco on the continental territory known as Africa, we all are Moroccans today. It’s not just about Football.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...