Emmanuel Offor
World Cup: Oliseh gets gig with Wenger

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh has confirmed he will be working under legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh has been selected by FIFA as one of the six technical experts for the tournament.

The former Borussia Dortmund posted a picture of himself, Wenger and four other men on Twitter on Saturday morning.

He captioned it: “Meet the 6 Technical Experts in Qatar, assembled by FIFA Worldwide to bring you Enhanced Football Intelligence (EFI’S) of every game under leadership of “Sir” Arsene Wenger; Klinnsman, Zaccheroni, Cha, Oliseh, Mondragon and Zubi.

“You can get live podcasts after each game from FIFA.”

