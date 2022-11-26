World Cup: Messi inspires crucial Argentina win

Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to help keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Mexico.

In a cauldron of noise at Lusail Stadium, Messi and Argentina knew defeat would end their hopes of reaching the last 16 after only two games following the stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener.

The tension was mounting as Mexico frustrated Messi in an attritional game, especially in a first half littered with fouls and stoppages.

Messi changed all that after 64 minutes when he took one touch to control a pass with his left foot before arrowing a shot past Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The masses of Argentina supporters in a crowd of 88,966 went wild in celebration and relief as their World Cup campaign got back on track.

Enzo Fernandez added a superb second with a curling shot into the top corner three minutes from time after being fed by Messi.

Victory in a tough final Group C game against Poland will send them into the knockout phase.

