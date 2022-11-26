World Cup: Mbappe powers France into last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions became the first team into the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot.

But the Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in coolly from inside the box.

Denmark equalised just seven minutes later with their first effort on target as defender Andreas Christensen headed home at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.

France keeper Hugo Lloris made a sharp stop to keep out Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first-time shot, while Martin Braithwaite agonisingly fired into the side netting.

With four minutes left, Mbappe snatched the winner, sneaking in at the far post to convert Antoine Griezmann’s cross.

