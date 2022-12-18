World Cup Final: Giroud doubtful for France

Olivier Giroud is a major doubt to start for France against Argentina in Sunday’s World final in Qatar due to knee issue, L’Equipe reports.

Giroud went off in the 65th minute during the 2-0 semi-final victory over Morocco, but the knee issue seems to have intensified over the last 24 hours.

Instead, Marcus Thuram was tested in the trident attack, moving Mbappé to the centre-forward role.

Meanwhile, France coach Didier Deschamps received good news with the return of Adrien Rabiot, Theo Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni and Raphael Varane to training after various knocks and illness.

A win for France against Argentina will see them become the first team to defend their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

For Argentina, they are hoping to land a first world title since Mexico 1986.

