World Cup: CAF President Motsepe visits African Countries in Qatar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe has visited the African nations that are participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, President Motsepe kick-off his visit to African champions, Senegal at the team hotel.

The South African joined Tunisia at Wyndham Grand West Bay Beach hotel in Doha later in the day.

The CAF President will also visit Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana in the course of the coming days.

The quadrennial competition will kick off later today (Sunday) as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opening game at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Thor.

