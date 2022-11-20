Sunday, November 20, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

World Cup: CAF President Motsepe visits African Countries in Qatar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe has visited the African nations that are participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, President Motsepe kick-off his visit to African champions, Senegal at the team hotel.

The South African joined Tunisia at Wyndham Grand West Bay Beach hotel in Doha later in the day.

The CAF President will also visit Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana in the course of the coming days.

The quadrennial competition will kick off later today (Sunday) as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opening game at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Thor.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: