World Athletics ratifies Tobi Amusan’s 100m record

The world record set by Nigerian sensation Tobi Amusan in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final at the Athletics Championships in Oregon in July of this year has been ratified by the World Athletics (previously known as IAAF).

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement published on the athletics body’s official website.

Amusan ran a time of 12.12 seconds to defeat former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, who had set the world record in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.20 seconds in 2016, at the London Müller Anniversary Games.

The 25-year-old was, however, not done as she followed that remarkable performance with a wind-assisted 12.06 (2.5m/s) to win the final.

“The goal was to come out and to win this gold, Honestly, I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,” a surprised Amusan had said in an interview after her record-breaking run.

The time of 12.12 seconds makes it the official world record to beat in the women’s hurdles.

Last Thursday, September the 15th, the rave of the moment bagged the officer of the order of the niger (OON) award as president Muhammadu Buhari honoured the country’s athletes for their spectacular performances in several competitions.

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Athletics Championships 100 metres hurdles gold medal.

She is also the current African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles as well as the record holder in the three competitions.

