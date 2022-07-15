The hit online puzzle Wordle is being turned into a multiplayer board game.

The New York Times, which purchased Wordle earlier this year, is partnering with Hasbro to bring Wordle from the digital world to the physical one as Wordle: The Party Game later this year, TheVerge writes.

Wordle rose to prominence in large part because, at least for a little while, it seemed like literally everyone was sharing their results on Twitter. But actually solving a Wordle puzzle is generally a solitary endeavor. In Wordle: The Party Game, though, Wordle becomes a group activity.

One player thinks of a five-letter word that other players have to try and guess first. Once people have made their guesses, the word-thinker will slide translucent yellow and green tiles over correct letters. You’ll make your guesses with dry-erase markers on small dry-erase boards, so once a round is over, you can just wipe the boards clean and play again.

Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Available for pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/ihgsZj9NpX — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 14, 2022

Wordle: The Party Game will be available in North America in October, and you can preorder it beginning Thursday for $19.99. The game’s website says it will ship on October 1st but cautions that’s an approximate date that’s subject to change.

