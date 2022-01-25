Woman Who’s Pregnant for Sammie Okposo Says She’ll Keep the Baby: “I Don’t Believe in Abortion”

African Doll, the US-based woman who announced her pregnancy for singer Sammie Okposo, has said she will keep the pregnancy.

According to Punch, she shared this in a recent interview, in which she says she doesn’t believe in abortion.

”We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me but there is a way you do things. Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on,” she told Obodo Oyinbo TV, per Punch.

And about the pregnancy, she said, “I will keep the baby, I don’t really believe in abortion. Fornication is a sin. The bible says he who is without sin should cast the first stone. It is not my intention to hurt anybody but to bring life to the situation.”

This comes after Okposo apologised to his wife and his family for the affair. “To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you,” he wrote, adding, “Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.”

