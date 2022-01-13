Woman Who Accused Nicki Minaj’s Husband of Rape Dismisses Harassment Lawsuit Against the Rapper

Jennifer Hough has dismissed the lawsuit she filed against Nicki Minaj, but she is still suing the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty.

According to Complex, Hough voluntarily dismissed her harassment lawsuit against the Queen rapper. And this was confirmed by her attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who said: “The case was voluntarily dismissed as to Nicki in NY. The case against Kenneth is ongoing.”

Complex adds: “Court documents, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, state the suit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Hough may pursue the case against Nicki at a later time.”

“This does not mean that Nicki Minaj is in the clear,” Blackburn added. “In fact, she’s probably in a worst position now than prior to when the case started. So, I would say, stay tuned.”

It is worthy to note that Hough filed the lawsuit against Nick and Petty in August 2021, claiming that they harassed and intimidated her in an effort to keep her quiet. She even alleged that they offered her family $500,000 to rescind her story (she had accused Petty of rape, of which he served jail time).

Nicki denied the allegations in court documents filed last month. “During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement,” Minaj reportedly stated. “In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

