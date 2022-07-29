Woman Who Accused Bob Dylan of Sexual Abuse Drops Case

The unnamed woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her as a child in 1965 has withdrawn her lawsuit permanently.

This comes one day after Dylan’s attorneys accused her of destroying key evidence and “irretrievably” compromising the integrity of the case.

Per THR, the lawsuit was filed last year, and in it, the woman alleged that Dylan abused her over a six-week period in 1965, leaving her “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged.”

Dylan’s lawyers dismissed the case as “false, malicious, reckless and defamatory” and a “brazen shakedown masquerading as a lawsuit.”

Also, Rock historians and Dylan experts cast doubt on her allegations, noting that historical documentation showed that Dylan was away from New York City for most of April and May 1965 – the period the woman claimed the abuse happened. Following this rebuttal, the woman updated her lawsuit, claiming the abuse instead came during “several months in the spring of 1965.”

Now, she has withdrawn the case without prejudice, and can’t refile again. Read more about it here.

