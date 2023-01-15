Woman stabs husband dead, cuts off his p*nis

A woman has been accused of cutting off her husband’s penis and leaving a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball in Argentina.

The suspect, Florencia Amado Cattaneo, 41, has been arrested for the horrific alleged murder and sent for psychiatric assessment.

According to Mail Online, her late trumpet player husband, Pedro Federico Zarate, was found dead in the couple’s flat in the Altos de San Lorenzo area of Argentina.

Aside from cutting off her husband’s penis, she also left a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball.

alternatetext

The deceased was found with the knife embedded in his eye and his genitals mutilated.

The suspect – a psychologist – was arrested on 11th January after fleeing to her mother’s house in a taxi ‘with bloodstains on her hands’, her sister Patricia told local media.

Her husband’s body was found by his sister-in-law on the bed at the apartment he shared with his wife and five-year-old son.

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

He had stab wounds all over his body, including his chest, and his genitals were mutilated, according to local media reports.

Amado Cattaneo has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of a medical centre in La Plata, where she will undergo tests.

The victim was a trumpet player and a music producer. He had worked at the Estacion Provincial cultural centre in La Plata since 2006.

A native of Cordoba, he married Amado Cattaneo in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...