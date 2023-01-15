Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Woman stabs husband dead, cuts off his p*nis

Lifestyle

A woman has been accused of cutting off her husband’s penis and leaving a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball in Argentina.

The suspect, Florencia Amado Cattaneo, 41, has been arrested for the horrific alleged murder and sent for psychiatric assessment.

According to Mail Online, her late trumpet player husband, Pedro Federico Zarate, was found dead in the couple’s flat in the Altos de San Lorenzo area of Argentina.

Aside from cutting off her husband’s penis, she also left a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball.
alternatetext

The deceased was found with the knife embedded in his eye and his genitals mutilated.

The suspect – a psychologist – was arrested on 11th January after fleeing to her mother’s house in a taxi ‘with bloodstains on her hands’, her sister Patricia told local media.

Her husband’s body was found by his sister-in-law on the bed at the apartment he shared with his wife and five-year-old son.

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

He had stab wounds all over his body, including his chest, and his genitals were mutilated, according to local media reports.

Amado Cattaneo has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of a medical centre in La Plata, where she will undergo tests.

The victim was a trumpet player and a music producer. He had worked at the Estacion Provincial cultural centre in La Plata since 2006.

A native of Cordoba, he married Amado Cattaneo in 2017.

Latest

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

0
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

0
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.
Politics

I’ll reactivate Ajaokuta Steel – Atiku woos Kogi voters

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Read more

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Read more

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: