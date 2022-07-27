Woman, said to be of Nigerian descent, shot in Dallas Airport after opening fire [Video]

Stunning new footage shows the moment police shot a woman accused of opening fire inside a Dallas airport on Monday, July 25.

Travelers at the Dallas Love Field airport were seen ducking in horror and hiding under chairs when a woman opened fire and shot several rounds of a handgun.

Airport security immediately engaged the woman while evacuating terrified passengers.

Videos shared on Twitter show an officer with his gun drawn race toward the area where the suspect was as authorities can be heard yelling to stay down and not to move.

Shortly after opening fire, a police officer at the scene confronted the woman, shooting and injuring her.

She was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where she remains, police said. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a ground stop at the airport.

No one was killed or injured. The only person injured was the suspect, police said.

It’s not yet known what her motivation was.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said that the 37-year-old woman, later identified as Portia Odufuwa, went into the restroom at the airport before emerging with a gun and firing most of the shots at the ceiling.

According to reports, Odufuwa, believed to have Nigerian ancestry, was previously known to authorities after being arrested for robbing a bank in Wylie, Texas, in 2019.

