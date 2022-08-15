Woman Reveals She Was Offered Money to Lie that Trey Songz Assaulted Her

A woman has come forward to reveal that she was offered a bribe to lie that Trey Songz sexually assaulted her.

Mariah Thielen claimed she was offered up to $200k — an offer made by the attorney representing another alleged victim Jahuara Jeffries.

According to TMZ, Ariel Mitchell, who is legally representing Jeffries in her case against the R&B star, was said to have approached Thielen, who was also present at the 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami where Songz is accused of assaulting Jeffries.

Thielen testified during a recent court hearing concerning the case, asserting that she was offered a significant amount of money after meeting with Mitchell in April 2021. She claimed that the attorney smelled of weed and allegedly carried a gun when they shared their first encounter. During their chat, Thielen said she was told that if she lied about having been abused by Songz, there’d be a reward between $100k-$200k, adding that Mitchell was trying to portray the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”

If she was to take the deal, she’d not only have to lie about being sexually assaulted but also make the false accusation that she witnessed the “Already Taken” hitmaker making inappropriate advances on Jeffries at the aforementioned party. The plan was to approach Songz’s representatives with a proposal — either they offer a settlement or have the matter taken to court, the court transcript read.

