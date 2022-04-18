Monday, April 18, 2022
Woman Reminds American Singer Jacquees of Their Sexual Rendezvous on His Birthday

Jacquees clocked 28 years old over the weekend and got quite the birthday shout out after he made a post about the occasion.

The American singer had taken to his official Twitter page to wish himself a happy birthday and as expected, many congratulatory messages had followed.

A Twitter user felt it was an ample opportunity to remind Jacquees of their sexual rendezvous sometimes ago and joined the thread to give her reply.

@DBarbie1Up tweeted, “Happy birthday baby I love you dearly. I’m the girl you slept with in Miami wit the black & yellow Bob.”

