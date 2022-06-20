Monday, June 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Woman at Centre of Burna Boy’s Alleged Club Shooting Breaks Silence

Steph Briella, the woman at the centre of the Cubana Club shooting incident involving Burna Boy and some club goers, has broken her silence.

The woman took to instagram to detail what happened that night that led to two people getting shot; one in the thigh and the other in the head.

The US-based lady revealed that she had been in Nigeria to celebrate her friends who just got married and had headed to the club in the company of her partner and others.

As the night progressed, Burna Boy had asked one of his men to have her join him severally, but she had declined.

Things escalated as a result of the persistence from Burna Boy’s man as her partner and their friends felt it was grossly disrespectful that he insisted.

Read the full story below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

