Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Woman arraigned in adultery row with Gov Udom Emmanuel

Lifestyle

An Abuja based woman, Blessing Edet has been arraigned before the Federal High Court for allegedly defaming the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The 37-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge filed against her by the Nigeria Police.

The charge read: “That you, Blessing Edet, 37, of No. 18 Buchanan Crescent Wuse II, Abuja, on or before April 11, 2020, sent messages with the captioned ‘names of married women/politicians’ wives sleeping with Governor Emmanuel through your Facebook page.”

Also, she was accused of sending a message via her Facebook page with the caption “So, we are going dirty. It is time to break the final table, stay tuned.

“Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, was the actual First Lady of Akwa Ibom, who has overthrown the real wife of the governor,” the police alleged she posted.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted Blessing bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Also, Edet was ordered to deposit her passport with the court registry or be remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of her bail terms.

Justice Ahmed, however adjourned the case till 10 of May for trial.

Latest

Sports

Nobody is perfect – Rashford defends Bruno after Liverpool outrage

0
Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has insisted he has...
Lifestyle

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating...
News

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

0
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on...
Politics

No resetting of BVAS, no Guber Polls – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Nobody is perfect – Rashford defends Bruno after Liverpool outrage

0
Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has insisted he has...
Lifestyle

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating...
News

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

0
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on...
Politics

No resetting of BVAS, no Guber Polls – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that...
News

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

0
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nobody is perfect – Rashford defends Bruno after Liverpool outrage

Emmanuel Offor -
Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has insisted he has nothing negative to say about Bruno Fernandes. This comes amid calls for Fernandes to be dropped...
Read more

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognizing the invaluable role women have...
Read more

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on Tuesday ordered that two cattle herders who pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a woman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: